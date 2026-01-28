Browns load up for Todd Monken's offense in new 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns have finally found a new head coach to replace Kevin Stefanski in 2026, tabbing former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the man for the job.

The Browns are not in the most enviable position heading into the 2026 offseason, certainly not as enviable as you would think for a team whose quarterback is in the Pro Bowl.

All kidding aside, Monken has had tremendous success with both the Ravens' offense and the Georgia Bulldogs offense, putting forth physical teams who run the football well and run it often. How will his philosophy play a factor for the Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft? We're going to take a shot at predicting their top 3 picks in this Browns-focused 2026 NFL mock draft.

Browns upgrade offense for Todd Monken with top 3 picks in 2026 NFL Mock Draft

1. 6th overall: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

If there's one area the Browns would love to be able to focus on early in this year's draft, it's got to be the offensive line. If you can raise the floor in the trenches, you can raise the floor of your team.

Even with the inconsistency and injury issues the Ravens faced this past season, they were 2nd in the NFL with 156.6 rushing yards per game. The run sets up the pass for Monken's offense, dating back to his time with Georgia, and that should be the expectation in Cleveland.

Hopefully, Francis Mauigoa is able to open up holes for Quinshon Judkins, who is recovering from a gruesome injury. That will be the expectation, anyway. Mauigoa has long been considered one of the top offensive line prospects in this class, capable of fitting right in as a starting right tackle or right guard.

2. 24th overall (from Jaguars): Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama

Could we see the Browns go with back-to-back offensive linemen to open up the 2026 NFL Draft? I wouldn't rule it out, especially until we see this team start making some actual moves to bring guys back, or find out what they're going to do in NFL free agency.

Starting center Ethan Pocic is a free agent, and so are veteran guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller. Cam Robinson is also a free agent, and so is Teven Jenkins. Basically, the expectation should be for the entire offensive line to be revamped going into 2026.

The Browns need to be ready to run the ball more than almost any team in the NFL. Go for the hogs up front.

3. 39th overall: Kevin Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

At this stage of the process, Texas A&M wide receiver Kevin Concepcion is pretty frequently projected in the 1st round of NFL mock draft scenarios. But he was available in this simulation, and I don't think the Browns would pass if he was there.

This is a similar spot where the Chicago Bears landed Luther Burden in last year's draft, so a quality playmaker like Concepcion lasting to this point isn't all that far-fetched of an idea.

And he would provide a much-needed jolt to a Browns receiver room which was horrendous this past season. The leader in targets was Jerry Jeudy, who had such a disappointing year (catching just 47.2 percent of his targets) that his future with the team is in question.