Browns overhaul the offense and take major QB risk in updated NFL Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns have gotten to work this offseason and have really improved the roster on the offensive side of the ball, as they have all of a sudden added Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins, and Tytus Howard to the offensive line.

All three of those players, at best, are above-average starters, so we could see a massive weakness quickly become a strength in 2026. However, there are other positions that are up in the air, at best, and will need figured out at some point.

The quarterback position is clearly the primary weakness, but the wide receiver room is another area of improvement, and while the offense is center-focused, the defense will still need some help, too. Let's dive into a Browns 7-round NFL Mock Draft and make some major selections.

Cleveland Browns 7-Round Mock Draft as free agency continues

6. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Browns get things started with Carnell Tate, a wide receiver from Ohio State. Cleveland has two first-round picks this year and could really land two future starters if they play their cards right.

General Manager Andrew Berry did earn the benefit of the doubt for his stellar rookie class last year, so there is reason to believe he could do the same in 2026. Tate is in the mold of the type of player George Pickens is, so that's who the Browns could be getting.

The Jerry Jeudy experiement is clearly one that has not worked out thus far, so the Browns get more serious about this room here.

24. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Caleb Lomu is one of the best tackle prospects in the NFL Draft and could be the finishing touch along the offensive line after bringing in three starters in free agency. The front office, if a Lomu pick does happen, will have done a masterful job at getting this unit shored up.