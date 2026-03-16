Browns overhaul the offense and take major QB risk in updated NFL Mock Draft

146. Harold Perkins Jr, LB, LSU

Lance Zierlein's write-up for Harold Perkins Jr is actually quite encouraging overall:



"Slightly undersized off-ball linebacker with solid 2025 production but less in-game impact than he showed in 2022 and 2023 before his ACL tear in 2024. Perkins is decisive against the run and knifes into the backfield when lanes open. He’s adequate in block take-ons and finishes tackles near the line with good physicality. He can still run but lacks his previous explosiveness in close-outs and pursuit. His instincts in space are average and he can get lost in coverage, but he has the athletic ability coverage requires. Perkins is at his best when deployed in a scheme that allows him to play free and attack the line as often as possible."

Perkins is a but undersized, as Zierlein notes, but he does seem to play a bit bigger than his size and could be a fun option for the Browns at linebacker. The future of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah seems to be foggy, at best, and Devin Bush is still a free agent, so the Browns do need some more help here.

149. Markell Bell, OT, Miami (FL)

In keeping with an offensive line theme this offseason and in this mock draft, the Browns take the 6-9 Markell Bell. Cleveland, like every other NFL team, should take multiple swings every single offseason at the major weaknesses of the roster until they become strengths, period.

206. Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

Adam Randall could be another young running back the Browns insert into the backfield. Quinshon Judkins did have an encouraging rookie season, and Dylan Sampson exists, too. Given the run game resurgence we've seen in the NFL in recent years, the Browns adding another viable player into the backfield makes a lot of sense.

248. George Gumbs Jr, EDGE, Florida

Cleveland finishes this mock draft with some EDGE help and takes George Gumbs from Florida.