Calais Campbell's biggest impact for the Cardinals may be off the field

Calais Campbell is back in Arizona where he started his career, and he is bringing special value to the franchise.

Campbell is entering his 18th year in the NFL and is still playing at a pretty high level. He returns to the Cardinals, the team that drafted him all the way back in 2008 in the second round. In what could be his last year in the NFL, Campbell returns home but also joins an overhauled DL room that includes new faces like Walter Nolen, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Josh Sweat.

This could turn into one of the better DLs in the NFL in 2025, and with the Cardinals fixing their primary weakness, we could see this team emerging as a Wild Card squad.

Even though Campbell can still perform on the field, his biggest impact might come off of it:

Calais Campbell seems to be embracing 'mentor' role with the Cardinals

Here is what Campbell recently said about his role with the Cardinals in the 2025 NFL Season:

"Mentoring younger players is going to be natural, Campbell said, because teammates will ask questions of a player who has lasted 18 seasons. How much that veteran wants to put into teaching is a different story, but Campbell sees it as an "honor."



"I enjoy passing knowledge," Campbell said. "I feel there is no point for me to die with all this knowledge, to the graveyard at the end of my career. I have to share with as many people as possible. Especially people that are going to help us win ballgames.



"If I help them to a level that's better than me, then the team is better and I will find my role and make it work."" Darren Urban / Calais Campbell

Did the Arizona Cardinals sign Calais Campbell for him to come in and be a mentor? Maybe not, but the fact that he's embracing this role is quite awesome. Campbell actually hasn't missed a start over the last two seasons, and in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins, he racked up five sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 12 QB hits.

He's had double-digit QB hits in every single season outside of two and also has 110.5 career sacks and 187 tackles for loss. Campbell is a six-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro as well. He might be just outside of the Hall of Fame, but he seems to be providing some Hall of Fame knowledge on the Arizona Cardinals.

His veteran leadership may end up going a long way and could represent his biggest impact with the team in 2025.