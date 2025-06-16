A few quarterbacks across the NFL might be in a position to make their first Pro Bowl in the 2025 season. But who are they?

The Pro Bowl voting across the NFL is kind of flawed, as there are legitimately players who make an All-Pro team but somehow are voted into the Pro Bowl. However, players probably do want to make the Pro Bowl over not making it, so it's nothing to just push to the side.

Let's checkout three NFL quarterbacks who could make their Pro Bowl in the 2025 season.

These 3 quarterbacks could make their first Pro Bowl in the 2025 NFL Season

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix was on a 45-touchdown pace over his last eight games of the 2024 NFL Season, so he was producing at an insanely high level during his rookie season. With the Broncos having added Evan Engram, JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Pat Bryant in the offseason, the offense could be ready to explode.

The unit was overall relatively efficient in 2024, so it's not like this team is coming from nothing, and Bo Nix seems to be a near-perfect fit for this offense. It may only be a matter of time before Nix hears his name called in the Pro Bowl rosters in 2025.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love broke out in the 2023 NFL Season and tossed 32 touchdowns against just 11 picks. His passing production dipped in 2024, but year three as a starter could be where Love and the Packers offense all come together. They drafted Matthew Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and may have finally added the missing weapon they were... missing.

Love does have an insane physical profile and has the size, mobility, and arm strength to have a massive season. With the Packers also having a supremely dedicated fanbase, it would not be a shock to see a huge push for Jordan Love to make his first Pro Bowl.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

If Chicago is good for anything, it's football, and with the Bears finally seeming to figure things out and getting with the times on offense, things could be shaping up to be quite prolific. Ben Johnson is an offensive whiz, and with the overhauled offensive line and a stacked room of weapons, Caleb Williams doesn't really have any excuses.

Another huge reason to be optimistic is Caleb Williams himself. He only threw six interceptions during his rookie season and seemed to play about as well as he possibly could have given the coaching dysfunction. If Williams and the Bears offense is putting things together nicely, there is just no chance he won't be named to the Pro Bowl in the 2025 season.