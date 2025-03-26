The battle for QB1 in the 2025 NFL Draft has been a heated debate between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Both quarterbacks expect to be selected early in the first round, and their rivalry—amplified by social media—has only intensified the discussion over which prospect reigns supreme.

However, Ward’s outstanding Pro Day performance may have solidified his place as the best quarterback in this draft class, leaving Sanders with ground to make up.

On paper, Ward and Sanders are nearly identical in production. Ward ended the 2024 season with 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions, earning a fourth-place finish in Heisman voting. His ability to extend plays, make accurate throws on the run, and lead his team in crucial moments made him one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in college football.

Sanders, on the other hand, finished with 4,125 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. While slightly trailing Ward in key statistical categories, he showcased elite poise in the pocket and a natural passing motion that helped him earn Second-Team AP All-American honors.

His ability to process defenses quickly and deliver precise throws has drawn comparisons to some of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. However, his eighth-place Heisman finish and slightly higher interception total raise questions about his ability to match Ward’s efficiency at the next level.

Cam Ward solidified pivotal leverage in NFL Draft after stunning Pro Day

Pro Days are an opportunity for top prospects to separate themselves from the pack, and that’s what Ward did. Displaying his signature ability to throw on the move, Ward delivered one pinpoint pass after another, proving he can execute in and out of the pocket. His footwork, mechanics, and accuracy on deep balls all looked NFL-ready, reinforcing he has all the tools necessary to become a franchise cornerstone.

Scouts in attendance praised Ward’s command of the workout, noting his leadership and confidence throughout the session. His natural ability to adjust mid-play and maintain high-level accuracy is rare for a quarterback prospect, making him the type of player teams are willing to build around.

While Ward shined, Sanders’ decision to sit out of the NFL Combine has slightly hurt his draft stock. By waiting until his April 4 Pro Day to showcase skills, he’s giving Ward extra time to solidify himself as the top quarterback in this class. While Sanders’ film speaks for itself, front offices want to see how he performs in a controlled environment against live competition.

If Sanders can deliver an elite performance at his Pro Day, he could reinsert himselfinto the conversation for the No. 1 pick. However, with Ward already proving his abilities in front of NFL scouts, Sanders now faces the challenge of matching—or exceeding—the standard that Ward has set.

Both quarterbacks have the potential for long, successful NFL careers, but Cam Ward’s Pro Day might have tilted the scales in his favor. His combination of arm talent, mobility, and leadership makes him the type of quarterback franchises dream of.

Meanwhile, Sanders still has a chance to prove himself, but with Ward already excelling under the spotlight, the gap between the two may be widening.

As draft day approaches, the question remains: Will a team bet on the poised, polished Sanders, or will they invest in the dynamic, high-upside Ward? If Pro Day performances are any indication, Ward might be the best quarterback in the 2025 class.