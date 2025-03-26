The Tennessee Titans hold the most valuable asset in the 2025 NFL Draft—the first overall pick. With that selection, they can draft a franchise-altering quarterback, yet speculation continues to grow that they may trade the pick away.

This decision could cost them the chance to draft University of Miami standout Cam Ward, a quarterback widely regarded as the top prospect in this year’s class.

Ward has steadily risen to draft boards after an exceptional collegiate career. In 2024, he finished the season with 4,313 passing yards and 39 touchdowns. His seven interceptions were also noteworthy. His Pro Day performance showcased these abilities to NFL scouts. Ward completed accurate throws on the run with both power and finesse.

It demonstrated the type of skill set that NFL teams crave. His tight mechanics, polished footwork, and advanced understanding of the quarterback position separate him from the rest of the class.

Scouts have also raved about his leadership ability, poise under pressure, and physical gifts—all of which make him a potential generational talent.

The Titans currently have Will Levis at quarterback, but there are concerns about his long-term viability as a franchise player. While Levis showed flashes of promise during the 2024 season, Tennessee still finished with the worst record in the league.

Passing on Cam Ward will be the biggest mistake in Tennessee Titans history

This alone should indicate that the roster, including the quarterback position, needs a significant upgrade. Passing on a talent like Ward could set the franchise back for years. Especially, if he develops into a star elsewhere.

There is a recent precedent that highlights the potential impact of selecting the right quarterback at the top of the draft. Just last year, the Washington Commanders took Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick, and he immediately transformed their offense.

Under his leadership, Washington improved in the regular season and made a deep postseason run. The Commanders’ success proves that drafting the right quarterback can change the trajectory of a franchise almost instantly.

Of course, the Titans could trade the No. 1 pick for a lucrative package of assets. Multiple needy teams are interested in moving up. If Tennessee prioritizes stockpiling draft capital, they could move down, but that decision would carry significant risk. There’s no guarantee they’ll find another quarterback of Ward’s caliber in future drafts.

With just weeks left before the 2025 NFL Draft, the Titans face a critical decision. Trading the pick could bring in valuable assets, but it could also mean passing on a quarterback who has the potential to define the franchise.

If Ward becomes a superstar elsewhere, Tennessee’s front office may regret not seizing the opportunity to draft a generational talent when they had the chance.