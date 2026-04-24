Cardinals have two pivot trade options after Rams steal Ty Simpson

After the Los Angeles Rams made the surprise pick of the 1st round of the 2026 NFL Draft, taking Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, the Arizona Cardinals had to feel like they were left without a date to the dance.

The Cardinals had been the team most frequently connected with Simpson in the pre-draft process, but they might have telegraphed their interest a little too much if Simpson was their top target. Now, they have to pivot with only veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew as viable starter options for this coming season.

There might be a couple of trade options for the Cardinals to take a chance on upside, even if they have to go the reclamation project route.

Arizona Cardinals could pivot to Anthony Richardson, Will Levis trades after whiffing on Ty Simpson

As of right now, I don't have the Cardinals taking a quarterback on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft. It's not that they were in some sort of "Ty Simpson or bust" mode entering this year's draft, but it's just hard to see anyone else making a ton of sense.

Cardinals fans would certainly be split if they used a 2nd- or 3rd-round pick on someone like Carson Beck.

The Cardinals, at this point, have been rescued from reaching for a quarterback in this class. They aren't in the best position to support a high draft pick at the quarterback position and need to continue improving the foundation of the roster for whoever that player ends up being. But the 2027 NFL Draft is loaded at the quarterback position, so this could be the perfect year to trade for a reclamation project.

Anthony Richardson was the 4th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, and Will Levis was a 2nd-round pick by the Titans of the same class. Both players are entering contract years this coming season, both have struggled to stay healthy, and most importantly: Both need a change of scenery.

The Cardinals should see this opportunity to buy low on either one of those guys and take it. They have weapons in the offense to make things quarterback friendly, especially after using the 3rd overall pick on Jeremiyah Love out of Notre Dame.

Even if Richardson and Levis don't pan out, they might actively help you get to a point where you can take your pick of quarterbacks in next year's draft, if you catch my drift. The Cardinals are not in a position right now to waste their time with a veteran journeyman taking all of the reps at quarterback in an offense they haven't played in.

Now is the time for a reclamation project after missing out on Simpson, and either Richardson or Levis cold be worthwhile risks to take.