The NFC West could end up again being a deep division. Let's make ceiling and floor record predictions for each team in 2025.

The Los Angeles Rams won the division in 2024, but the Seattle Seahawks were right on their tail. Depending on what happens, all four teams who find themselves in playoff contention near the end of the 2025 season.

We tried to predict each team's ceiling and floor in 2025. Let's get into it here.

Ceiling and floor predictions for NFC West teams in the 2025 NFL Season

Los Angeles Rams



Ceiling: 13-4

Floor: 6-11

The Los Angeles Rams finished 9-3 after a shaky 1-4 start in 2024, and this team simply has the firepower and depth to become an unquestioned contender in the NFC once again. Matthew Stafford still has some magic left in him, and if the Rams avoid the injury bug, they could muster 13 wins.

However, some injuries and perhaps a decline from Stafford might derail their season and knock them down to single digits.

Arizona Cardinals



Ceiling: 11-6

Floor: 7-10

The Arizona Cardinals were 6-4 at one point in 2024 and truly improved at their weakest position, which was along the defensive line. From 2023 into 2024, they doubled their win total, so this team is trending in the right direction and could top-out with 11 wins if the team makes a third-year leap, as they did from year one into two of the Jonathan Gannon era.

However, they could regress a bit if Kyler Murray can't make much happen and perhaps if they endure some injuries. Maybe the 2024 season was the ceiling for this team and coaching staff?

San Francisco 49ers



Ceiling: 12-5

Floor: 5-12

With the easiest schedule in the NFL, the 49ers have a path to a double-digit win season if their key players stay healthy and they largely avoid the injury bug. However, they could again bottom-out if the injuries keep plaguing them and if QB Brock Purdy just can't lead this team effectively.

Purdy seems to play based on what's around him, which could be a major problem.

Seattle Seahawks



Ceiling: 9-8

Floor: 3-14

I have no idea what the Seattle Seahawks were trying to do this offseason, as their roster got worse. They won 10 games in 2024 but did not make the playoffs, and I do not see them being able to replicate that 10-win season in 2025, as the offensive line is still a mess, and we really do not know what we're going to get from Sam Darnold.

And that is kind of why I have their floor so low - it took Darnold years and a near-perfect situation in 2024 to finally figure it out, so there is always a chance he reverts back to how bad he was before his breakout season with the Vikings.