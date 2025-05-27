Perhaps the weakest division in football, the AFC South might be a cakewalk for the Houston Texans. Let's try to predict each team's ceiling and floor.

Filled with young quarterbacks and young teams, the AFC South has a ton of variance in the 2025 NFL Season, but it is clear which team is the best. However, if the other three teams are able to hit their ceiling this year, the division could be quite interesting.

We tried our best to predict the ceiling and floor for each team when the 2025 NFL Season begins in a few months. Let's get into that here.

Ceiling and floor predictions for each AFC South team in the 2025 NFL Season

Houston Texans



Ceiling: 13-4

Floor: 8-9

If the Houston Texans offensive line comes together and their offense remains healthy, the unit could take the necessary jump to thrust this team into contention, as the defense is already great. A three-win jump from 2024 is in the picture for Houston, but their floor could see them struggling to finish with a winning record, as the OL might still be a wreck, and the team could again endure the injury bug.

Indianapolis Colts



Ceiling: 10-7

Floor: 4-13

Anthony Richardson ideally wins the starting job for the Colts and is able to put up respectable numbers in his third year in the NFL. This could see Indy trot out a stellar 10-win season with a balanced attack on either side of the ball.

However, QB inconsistencies could plague this team yet again en-route to what could be the worst year this team has had in the Shane Steichen era. The QB position is truly the deciding factor for this franchise in 2025.

Tennessee Titans



Ceiling: 7-10

Floor: 3-14

The Tennessee Titans have a bad roster and a rookie QB, so let's not get too carried away with their ceiling in 2025. Cam Ward might be able to muster up some year one success and could lead a surprisingly efficient offense to a seven-win season.

However, with this team being the worst in the NFL in 2024, things might not be all that different in 2025, as many of their players from last year are still on the team.

Jacksonville Jaguars



Ceiling: 10-7

Floor: 4-13

A frisky team with some 'dudes' on offense, the Jacksonville Jaguars could ride a strong running game built by Liam Coen and potentially two no. 1 wide receivers in Brian Thomas Jr and Travis Hunter. The defense is also solid on paper, so them winning 10 wins and making huge strides in the AFC South is not out of the question in 2025.

However a first-year head coach is not usually someone who sees a ton of success, as they were hired to be a head coach for a certain team for a reason, so Jacksonville might take some time to get going, and it is always possible that Coen isn't the man for the job.