Chargers mock free agency haul helps team emerge as AFC juggernaut in 2026

For the second time in two years of the Jim Harbaugh era, the Los Angeles Chargers went 11-6 in the regular season and lost in blowout fashion in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Right now, that's the ceiling of this team, and despite how good the media wants this team to be, they just are not special at the moment.

At some point, Los Angeles needs to get aggressive and get serious about filling key roster needs. Free agency is now less than three weeks away, so the Bolts do have a chance to put their cap space to use to bring in a haul that helps the team complete for the AFC West title in 2026.

In fact, this free agency haul would thrust the team to the top of the AFC and allow them to compete for more than just Wild Card berths in 2026.

Los Angeles Chargers could compete for the AFC West crown in 2026 with this free agency haul

Tyler Linderbaum, C

With Bradley Bozeman retiring, the Chargers now have an even clearer need at center. Tyler Linderbaum is going to reset the center market and was surely going to be a huge target for LA even if Bozeman wanted to continue playing.

Linderbaum is simply one of the very best at his position in the NFL, and LA has dealt with bottom-tier interior offensive line play for a while now. In 2025, Bozeman's PFF grade was 51.7, which was dead last among all centers.

With the Chargers getting both Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater back at some point, adding a top-end player like Linderbaum could put this offensive line over the edge, but that isn't the only offensive lineman the Chargers sign in this mock free agency haul.

The front office could truly swing for the fences here and make two big-time additions.