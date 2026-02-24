Chargers mock free agency haul helps team emerge as AFC juggernaut in 2026

Braden Smith, RT

The Chargers could look to sign Braden Smith in free agency. Smith has been a right tackle for the Indianapolis Colts for years now and should be able to find a nice payday. In my opinion, there is a world where Slater kicks inside to guard upon his full return from his patellar tendon injury.

Especially for offensive linemen, patellar tendon injuries are generally extremely difficult to return to full form from, and even when Slater is healthy enough to play, there is a chance he's not 100 percent himself.

Adding someone like Smith in free agency not only solidifies the right side of the offensive line, but it also solves another position with Slater kicking inside to guard. All of a sudden, two of the Chargers three interior players are Linderbaum and Slater, and the hypothetical tackle duo of Alt and Smith would stand out as one of the best in the NFL.

Alec Pierce, WR

One thing that Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert can do well is throw the ball down the field, and Alec Pierce is someone who excels at that. Pierce has averaged over 20 yards per reception in each of the last two seasons.

He's not going to be a no. 1 wide receiver, but he profiles as a competent no. 2 option and is a solid blocker as well. The Chargers already have Ladd McConkey, who is a '1a' option, so Pierce could fit right in.

John Franklin-Myers, DE

The Chargers do have some free agents along the defensive line, so someone they could pursue is John Franklin-Myers, who just spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos. Not only would the Chargers be getting an above-average defensive end, but they'd also be 'stealing' a free agent from a rival team they are trying to overtake in the division.

Franklin-Myers isn't someone who is going to play 70 percent of the defensive snaps, but he has a ton of pass-rushing upside and has produced wherever he's played.