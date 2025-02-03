Chicago Bears new coaching staff under Ben Johnson gives reason for optimism

The Chicago Bears are entering a new era, one that should inspire reasonable optimism among their long-suffering fans.

After Matt Eberflus's disastrous tenure, during which the team struggled with a lack of identity, discipline, and modernization, it was clear that a change was needed. With the arrival of Ben Johnson as head coach and his staff, a mix of promising young minds and experienced veterans are poised to revitalize the team and finally put the franchise on a path toward sustained success.

While it is easy to get excited by the new hires, Bears fans should exercise caution. They have been down this road before. Not even a superb season in 2026 is enough. A flash in the fan is not sustained success. Sustained success would be teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, followed by the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

The most significant reason for optimism is Johnson, one of the most respected offensive minds in the NFL. His work as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator turned a previously middling offense into one of the most creative and high-powered units. Unlike Eberflus, who specialized in defense and often seemed out of touch with the modern NFL's offensive demands, Johnson brings a clear, dynamic vision for how the Bears should play football.

Under Eberflus, the Bears’ offense was predictable, uninspiring, and incapable of adapting in-game. Johnson, however, is known for his ability to tailor an offense to his personnel, a quality that should immediately elevate the Bears’ play on that side of the ball. But there's more than just beyond Johnson himself. The Bears have made several significant additions to their offensive and defensive staff that indicate a commitment to innovation and development.

Declan Doyle's arrival as offensive coordinator may not spark fireworks, but he has experience under Sean Payton, which means he has learned from a strong offensive mind. That will certainly help in the long run. Yes, he didn't have a significant role while working in Denver; however, he comes from a system and a coach with a track record of developing potent offenses. He deserves a chance to show what he has learned.

Hiring Antwaan Randle El as wide receivers coach is another strong move. As a former NFL receiver with Super Bowl experience, he understands the position and has a proven track record of helping young receivers flourish. He played a significant role in developing Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown into an elite pass-catcher, and Bears fans should be excited about what he can do with DJ Moore, Rome Oduzne, Keenan Allen, and the rest of the crew.

Ben Johnson and his new staff are bringing a high level of discipline and no-nonsense type of approach to the Bears, a change so desperately needed

Eric Bieniemy, the new running backs coach, brings a wealth of experience and a winning pedigree. He spent years as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator under Andy Reid, helping develop one of the most dangerous offenses in NFL history. While his tenure with the Washington Commanders and UCLA was mixed, his experience developing running backs should help the Bears establish a consistent rushing attack. Given Chicago’s history of dominant running backs, Bieniemy’s influence could return the team to its traditional strength.

But there's more to football than just offense. How about Chicago's defense? Remember, it wasn't as star-studded as it is supposedly talked about. Several issues still need addressing. The hiring of Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator is another massive upgrade. Despite his defensive coach background, Eberflus often fielded an undisciplined and underwhelming unit. The lack of adjustments, poor situational awareness, and failure to create pressure on opposing quarterbacks were all hallmarks of his tenure.

Allen, however, has a proven track record of leading aggressive, disciplined defenses. His work with the New Orleans Saints, where he turned them into a top-tier unit, speaks for itself. The Bears have young defensive talent in players like Montez Sweat, Jaylon Johnson, and Kyler Gordon. With a bit of tweaking and potentially instilling a more focused mindset, especially for players like Tyrique Stevenson, this unit could become a more formiddable bunch.

While many key hires are new, a few holdovers from the previous regime should not be overlooked. Richard Hightower remains as special teams coordinator, a position in which he has done solid work despite the team's overall struggles. His blocking units on field goals will need a massive overhaul. But that can change with a few wrinkles, and it's not the biggest hole on the roster, but one that needs to be addressed, or it could prove costly down the line.

The biggest difference between this new regime and the Eberflus era is the overall approach to the game. Under Eberflus, the Bears lacked adaptability and often seemed unprepared for the realities of modern football. The conservative approach, lack of accountability, and failure to develop a true identity on either side of the ball doomed the team to mediocrity.

With Johnson at the helm, the Bears hope to embrace a forward-thinking, innovative philosophy. This coaching staff was built to maximize talent, adapt to in-game situations, and finally bring consistency to an organization stuck in a dysfunctional cycle that has been going on for far too long. If everything comes together, the days of the Bears being a league-wide punchline may finally be over.