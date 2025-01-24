Chicago Bears put the NFC North on notice with huge Ben Johnson hire

It seems like the Chicago Bears have caught up with the rest of the league, as they have hired Ben Johnson to be their new head coach. The Bears seem to have figured something out. Earlier this week, they named Ben Johnson as their next head coach, and somehow, someway, the Chicago Bears of all teams may have 'won' the head coaching carousel.

The Bears have been dysfunctional for years now save for a couple of playoff berths in recent years. They have not been able to sustain success, and coming into the 2024 NFL Season, many had high hopes for this team with rookie QB Caleb Williams being in the building.

Well, it was anything but. It was another lost season for the Bears with insane dysfunction, especially on offense.

Matt Eberflus was shown the door after their Thanksgiving Day loss, and the top assistant coach on the other sideline is now running the show.

The Chicago Bears might be back

Ben Johnson brings an elite offensive mind to the Windy City, and he comes from the Dan Campbell coaching tree. Campbell and the Detroit Lions have been able to save the franchise in recent years, and a huge reason for that was them turning the offensive play-calling over to Johnson. Despite brutal injuries on defense this year, the Lions were still able to capture the no. 1 seed in the NFC.

They were one-and-done in the playoffs, but after that loss, it did not take long for Johnson to head to Chicago.

The Bears now do have something they can actively build toward - they have a young QB with a ton of encouraging tools, an above-average weaponry on offense, and cap space to spend. GM Ryan Poles probably has to build a playoff team this year, but with Johnson now running the show, it could be likely that the Bears do make the postseason.

Chicago does have some notable needs they have to fix in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Johnson has seen first-hand how to rebuild an NFL franchise, so the knowledge that he was able to learn while in Detroit is going to help him here in Chicago.

The Bears may have actually made a stellar move here by hiring Ben Johnson to be their new head coach, and the NFC North is certainly now a more competitive division with this major move.