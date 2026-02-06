Chiefs fill massive roster holes in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs' fall from grace in 2025 was something to watch. After making three Super Bowl appearances in a row, the team was going for a four-peat as AFC champions. Well, what ended up happening was a years-long process of poor roster building coming to a boil. The Chiefs just could not get out of their own way in 2025 and saw the already slim margins disappear.

And I do believe people were overthinking why the Chiefs collapsed this year - the players just weren't good enough, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was really covering up a lot. He ended up tearing his ACL late in the season, so his status for Week 1 of the 2026 campaign is not yet known. Overall, the Chiefs front office, led by General Manager Brett Veach, has a ton of work to do to restock this roster with necessary talent.

They also have to get out of a tough cap situation as well. The 2026 NFL Draft is approaching, and the Chiefs could make some key roster additions here. Let's crack open a mock draft and see how things could shake out for KC.

Kansas City Chiefs fill notable roster holes in updated NFL Mock Draft

9. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

I know taking a defensive tackle inside the top-10 for the Chiefs might not be a popular move among the fanbase, but it's a huge need. Not only do the Chiefs have notable free agents along the defensive line, but the unit just lacked juice in 2025.

Adding a young, blue-chip prospect along the defensive line is going to help out the entire defense. Peter Woods is a lock to go inside the top-15 and is a very wise selection for GM Brett Veach, even if fans might want an offensive weapon with this pick.