Chiefs fill massive roster holes in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs have some work to do.
ByLou Scataglia|
Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025.
Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025.
The Kansas City Chiefs' fall from grace in 2025 was something to watch. After making three Super Bowl appearances in a row, the team was going for a four-peat as AFC champions. Well, what ended up happening was a years-long process of poor roster building coming to a boil. The Chiefs just could not get out of their own way in 2025 and saw the already slim margins disappear.

And I do believe people were overthinking why the Chiefs collapsed this year - the players just weren't good enough, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was really covering up a lot. He ended up tearing his ACL late in the season, so his status for Week 1 of the 2026 campaign is not yet known. Overall, the Chiefs front office, led by General Manager Brett Veach, has a ton of work to do to restock this roster with necessary talent.

They also have to get out of a tough cap situation as well. The 2026 NFL Draft is approaching, and the Chiefs could make some key roster additions here. Let's crack open a mock draft and see how things could shake out for KC.

Kansas City Chiefs fill notable roster holes in updated NFL Mock Draft

9. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

I know taking a defensive tackle inside the top-10 for the Chiefs might not be a popular move among the fanbase, but it's a huge need. Not only do the Chiefs have notable free agents along the defensive line, but the unit just lacked juice in 2025.

Adding a young, blue-chip prospect along the defensive line is going to help out the entire defense. Peter Woods is a lock to go inside the top-15 and is a very wise selection for GM Brett Veach, even if fans might want an offensive weapon with this pick.

