Chiefs fill massive roster holes in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

40. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Germie Bernard profiles as a rock-solid no. 2 wide receiver in the NFL. He's not necessarily the biggest or fastest, but he does a lot of the little things well. The Chiefs may have to wait another year to find a legitimate WR1, but Bernard is absolutely an NFL-caliber player at the position.

74. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

Two-straight picks from Alabama, as the Chiefs snag Deontae Lawson. Leo Chenal is a free agent in 2026, and the Chiefs could simply look to reset things by taking Lawson, who has performed well against NFL-caliber competition at Alabama.

109. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

Joe Royer can do a little bit of everything at the tight end position, but, like 99 percent of collegiate tight ends coming into the NFL, Royer needs some development. It's not a guaratee that Travis Kelce returns in 2026, and even if he does, the Chiefs have to lay the groundwork to replace him for the long-term.

146. Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

The Chiefs will likely have already addressed the running back position in free agency before the 2026 NFL Draft, as both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are free agents, and frankly, neither should be brought back. Kansas City does not have a legitimate RB1, and that's been hurting the entire performance of the offense. The team can clear enough cap space to sign Breece Hall, for example, but a more modest addition of J.K. Dobbins or Rico Dowdle might be more reasonable, and then following that up with a draft pick like Kaelon Black could make a ton of sense.

176. Eric McAlister, WR, TCU

The Chiefs finish up this mock draft with some size in the wide receiver room, snagging Eric McAlister from TCU. McAlister had 1,190 yards in 2025, so he is coming off a very productive season and could be a nice rotational option in the room for Patrick Mahomes.