Chiefs GM Brett Veach may have hinted at his own blockbuster NFL Draft trade

The Kansas City Chiefs are already going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch during the 1st round of the 2026 NFL Draft with multiple picks on the first night, but general manager Brett Veach just gave everyone even more reason to keep a close eye on Kansas City.

Veach was speaking with the media for his pre-draft press conference, and he started talking about how he felt like this draft was going to be great for the fans because he's expecting a lot of trades.

Veach said that a draft class like this doesn't include 2-3 franchise quarterbacks, or a Will Anderson/Myles Garrett type of prospect. But his comments make it seem like there's a decent chance his team will be one of the ones making big moves on Thursday night.

Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach expects a lot of NFL Draft trades

#Chiefs GM Brett Veach “I think the fans will be in for a treat next Thursday”



Veach also added



“I think it should be an entertaining night, there will probably be a lot of trades”



Via (@Chiefs) YT. pic.twitter.com/q9JI5U6EPV — SleeperChiefs (@SleeperChiefsKC) April 16, 2026

Veach noted that the areas the Chiefs could look at include the defensive backfield, offensive line, wide receiver, and edge rusher. It would not be surprising, in the slightest, to see the Chiefs make a huge move up the board with the capital they have available. They have nine picks in total, two in the first round, and four in the top 74 overall.

If there's someone the Chiefs want at the top of the draft, they have everything they need to go get him.

So let's have some fun and propose an idea: What if the Chiefs move all the way to the third overall pick and swap places with the Arizona Cardinals?

It could cost them the 9th, 29th, and 109th overall picks (according to the trade value chart), maybe even more, but a move like that could make so much sense for both teams.

For the Chiefs, it would allow them to move up for someone like Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, Ohio State pass rusher Arvell Reese, Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey, or maybe even Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

For the Cardinals, it would put them in a much better position to take the top offensive lineman on the board at 9 overall, then take Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 29th pick as many are saying they want to do.

Yes, the Chiefs have a lot of needs, but the reason why Veach might be hinting at his own trade is the fact that he's talking about how guys are not separated much by grade, but they are separated by opinions of the coaches, scheme fit, and other factors. And ultimately, those can be massive when it comes to the overall grade of a prospect.

The Chiefs let go of right tackle Jawaan Taylor this offseason, and getting the right right tackle in place is mission critical, especially with Patrick Mahomes coming off of an injury. The idea that the Chiefs could move up and secure that position for the foreseeable future is worth the potential price of admission.