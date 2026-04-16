2026 NFL Draft: 3 players we badly want to see get traded during the draft

We could see some wild trades going down during the 2026 NFL Draft, and that's part of the fun. Not only are prospects seeing their dreams come true, but players already in the league get sent to new teams.

And given how much action there has been on the trade market in recent years, that could spill into the NFL Draft, as the ability to trade 2026 picks is obviously nearly over, so any trade for 2026 capital would have to happen rather soon.

Let's talk about three players we would love to see get traded during the 2026 NFL Draft.

3 players we'd love to see traded during the 2026 NFL Draft

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Given that the New Orleans Saints just signed Travis Etienne in free agency, it's hard to imagine how Alvin Kamara fits into the mix. A trade, perhaps swapping late-round picks in the process, would make sense. Kamara reuniting with his old head coach in Sean Payton on the Denver Broncos would make sense, as the Broncos do also have a need for another reliable pair of legs.

But pairing up with Omarion Hampton on the Los Angeles Chargers would be enticing, too. The Chargers saw both Hampton and Najee Harris got hurt last year, and with Hampton set to return as the lead back, and the Chargers having a need for another pass-catching weapon, they could swing a deal for Kamara.

He's still a competent runner and has always has upside as a pass-catcher.

Landing Spots: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers

Dexter Lawrence, DT, New York Giants

It seems like the New York Giants and Dexter Lawrence might not get that contract extension done, so the next logical step would be finding a trade partner. Two teams that could benefit from adding Lawrence in the middle of their defense would be the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers.

The Bengals desperately need more help in the middle of the defense and did spend a good bit in free agency, adding Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen, and Bryan Cook. With three key additions at all three levels, the defense should take a step forward.

But Cincy does have the resources to make one more splash addition. A potential defensive line featuring Lawrence and Allen would not only help this unit improve, but the pocket collapsing that each player brings would create havoc all over the place.

The 49ers still need another defensive line addition, and given that this team won 12 games last year despite a ton of injuries, adding someone like Lawrence would really have this team in contention.

Landing Spots: Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers

Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

Now this would be a trade. Any team acquiring Myles Garrett would surely have to part with, at minimum two first-round picks, but further compensation would be on the table. Garrett is a future Hall of Fame pass-rusher who just set the single-season sack record in 2025.

Two teams that would make sense would be the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders. Chicago may or may not have had interest in Maxx Crosby, but what we do know is that the defensive line needs another pass-rusher.

Washington is also just one year removed from a 12-game season and coming within one game of the Super Bowl, so they could think internally that a move like Garrett would push them over the edge.

And with Jayden Daniels still on his rookie deal for another few seasons, the time is now to maximize the window.