Chiefs might have new faces to deal with in AFC playoffs after wild Week 8

We're barely at the halfway point of the 2025 NFL Season, but most of us can agree that the AFC playoff picture is going to feature some teams that we can all agree on. The NFC is the much more competitive conference this year, so the AFC has largely been seen as pretty wide open thus far.

The three-time reigning AFC champion Chiefs began the year 0-2 but do have a solid 5-3 on the way if they can get past the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football in Week 8. Unless something major happens, the Chiefs are going to again be in a position to make a deep playoff run.

And when the playoffs start, many across the NFL landscape are going to pick the Chiefs to make the Super Bowl for the fourth year in a row, but Kansas City might not have to get past the usual, familiar faces in the conference, as a couple of newer teams might be ready to make a run themselves.

The Colts and Broncos are two teams to keep an eye on as the NFL playoffs approach in the coming months

Indianapolis and Denver have combined to start 13-5 in the 2025 season. Indy owns the best record in the NFL at 7-1, but the Broncos are right behind at 6-2. Both Indy and Denver are two of the most balanced teams in the NFL right now, and that isn't some in accurate statement. The Colts are currently 1st in points scored and 6th in points allowed.

The Broncos are 10th in points scored and 5th in points allowed. Furthermore, Denver has beaten the Chiefs two out of the last three times they have played and have beaten the Chiefs twice in a row at home, so it's not like Denver is still trying to break that streak.

The Colts being the new face on the block also adds another element of uncertainty that could benefit them in the postseason. The fear of the unknown actually applies here, as the Daniel Jones-led Colts might honestly not know any better and go on a deep playoff run.

What sticks out the most with Indy is the balance, but also just how good they are on offense. They have multiple pass-catchers that can create game-breaking plays, and running back Jonathan Taylor should honestly be an MVP candidate.

The Broncos again feature the most explosive pass rush in the NFL and are beginning to see its offense find its legs, so all in all, the Chiefs might have to get past both of these teams when the playoffs roll around, and it won't be an easy task at all.