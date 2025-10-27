NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8

Week 8 of the 2025 NFL Season actually brought us a ton of blowouts, which is interesting. There is a ton of parity in the NFL, but it's also clear that at any given point, certain teams can really take it to their opponents.

Now that we're rapidly approaching the NFL trade deadline as well, teams might begin working the phones and deciding if they want to offload some players and begin a rebuild or add some talent and try to build toward a deep playoff run.

Our latest NFL power rankings as Week 9 approaches has a ton of change, and there is a new last-place ranked team as well, as all 32 teams officially have at least one win under their belts. Let's get into our latest power rankings.

NFL Power Rankings: Colts continue with league's best record, Jets move up after first win

32. Tennessee Titans (1-7)

The Tennessee Titans are embarrassing, honestly. Another blowout loss for the Titans has them ranked dead-last in our latest power rankings, as the New York Jets winning in Week 8 finally has them out of the cellar.

The Titans need a total refresh from top to bottom, and if you ask me, Mike McCarthy should be the next head coach for this franchise. They have to get Cam Ward developed, or at least figure out his ceiling in the NFL.

I would expect Tennessee to be huge sellers at the 2025 NFL trade deadline as well, which is following Week 9 action.

31. New Orleans Saints (1-7)

Another bad loss for the New Orleans Saints has them 1-7 on the season and no. 31 in our latest NFL power rankings. The Saints were going to be bad, and everyone likely knew that, so this isn’t much of a surprise.

If nothing else, Spencer Rattler might actually be a half-decent quarterback and could be worth building around. The Saints are near the bottom of our NFL power rankings, and not much is going to change here in the 2025 NFL Season.