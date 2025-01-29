Chiefs might land only missing piece of dynasty in 2025 NFL Draft

As they sit on the cusp of a third-straight Super Bowl victory, it's hard to really sit here with a straight face and say that any one player coming out in the 2025 NFL Draft is truly the "missing piece" for the Kansas CIty Chiefs.

But with the Chiefs having already established a dynasty, I think we can accurately say that they have struggled to find stability at the left tackle position through the years. We've seen the Chiefs trade for guys, sign guys, draft guys -- nothing has stuck. They haven't been able to find a true long-term solution at left tackle and while it obviously hasn't cost them all that much, can you imagine how good this team would be if they had a stud in that position?

Luckily for the Chiefs, a long-term solution might finally be staring them in the face in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Chiefs' ideal pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery

One of the best offensive tackle prospects in the entire 2025 NFL Draft class is Minnesota offensive tackle Arieontae Ersery. Although he's considered one of the best offensive tackle prospects, he's also not part of an overly top-heavy class at that position.

This year's tackle class is a "beauty in the eye of the beholder" kind of group and while Ersery has NFL traits, he's not exactly considered a lock for the top 15 selections overall.

That could work to the Chiefs' advantage come time for the 2025 NFL Draft. Ersery is a Kansas City, MO, native and would obviously love to end up on the Chiefs now that his time with the Minnesota program is up. He's at the Senior Bowl this week and is already putting on a show in the early goings of practices.

This is the play you want in a #NFL LT.



Aireontae Ersery:



6050 - 339 - 9 3/8” Hands & 81” Wing.



- Initial Quickness✅

- Patient but Strong Hands ✅

- Hand Placement✅

- Initial Quickness✅
- Patient but Strong Hands ✅
- Hand Placement✅
- Anchor✅

Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku had 16.5 sacks in 2024 — but Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery has him in the ninth circle of Hell right now at the #SeniorBowl



pic.twitter.com/fLqSFbviWo — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) January 28, 2025

Believe it or not, Patrick Mahomes is going to be 30 near the beginning of next season. That is staggering from the standpoint that he's already 30 and still only 30. But as Mahomes now gets set to enter his 30s, the importance of protecting him and keeping him upright is taking on a new degree of emphasis for the Chiefs in 2025.

Like I said before, the Chiefs have left virtually no stone unturned when it comes to protecting Mahomes's blind side in recent years. At some point, they are going to have to simply figure it out when it comes to the NFL Draft and Aireontae Ersery seems to be the ideal type of fit. He looks like a Day 1 starter in the NFL at left tackle and he could last within Kansas City's pick range or at least within reasonable range for them to move up and snag him.

Solidifying tackle is of the utmost importance to keep this thing going strong after a potential three-peat, and Ersery is the guy to get the job done.