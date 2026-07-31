Chiefs rookie Cyrus Allen can make lofty offseason predictions a reality

Among a number of critical questions for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2026 offseason is a big one: Who can Patrick Mahomes actually trust at the wide receiver position?

Everybody's been waiting for any semblance of reliability from Rashee Rice, whose injuries and off-field issues have stifled his ability to become the team's go-to threat in the passing game. Former 1st-round pick Xavier Worthy has otherworldly speed, but his Scouting Combine highlights are better than most of his NFL highlights through two seasons.

The Chiefs have desperately needed receivers to step up, and many names have popped up as options in recent years. Former training camp and preseason star Justyn Ross couldn't stay on the field and carve out a role. JuJu Smith-Schuster couldn't get back to the form he showed early on with the Steelers. Tyquan Thornton has been a solid role player, but not a top option.

What the Chiefs really need is for a young player to step up and exceed expectations. So far in training camp, it seems like rookie Cyrus Allen is doing exactly that.

Rookie WR Cyrus Allen quickly earning the trust of Patrick Mahomes at Chiefs camp

HC Reid on rookie WR Cyrus Allen working with the first-team offense, via @goldmctNFL:



"I think Pat's got some trust there." — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) July 29, 2026

If Patrick Mahomes is actually building some trust -- and chemistry -- with a wide receiver, the Chiefs' offense might finally take the step(s) forward that will be required to live up to everyone's lofty offseason predictions and projections for this team.

The NFL media world is hyping up the Chiefs left and right this offseason. They have some of the top odds to win the Super Bowl again this season despite a losing record last year on top of a devastating knee injury to Patrick Mahomes.

For my money, the Chiefs have been one of the most overhyped teams of the entire offseason, and for a variety of reasons. But the reality is, you can't count this team out with the likes of Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones still around.

Even though many are considering last year a blip on the radar for the NFL's latest dynasty team, the Chiefs' offense had regressed considerably in the years after Tyreek Hill left. Patrick Mahomes's downfield throwing declined, the offense's scoring declined, and for lack of a better way of putting it, this team looked human on that side of the ball.

There is absolutely no doubt that this is one of the most dangerous teams in the league, but teams haven't feared them the same way offensively in recent years.

The breakout of a player like Cyrus Allen could change that.

Allen has been making plays throughout Chiefs training camp, and is going to play his way into an opportunity to be the missing piece that Kansas City offense has lacked. Allen grew a ton last year at Cincinnati after splitting time his first three years of college football at Louisiana Tech and Texas A&M. He set a school record with 13 touchdown catches, and the Chiefs might have stolen him in the 5th round.

Even as a smaller receiver at 5-foot-11, 183 pounds, Allen has the type of burst to be a threat to all levels of the field, and he's proving early on at Chiefs training camp that he can win at the catch point with strong hands and ball skills.

If the Chiefs are going to live up to the Super Bowl expectations of many in the media, they are going to need a player like Allen to be a consistent threat in the offense.