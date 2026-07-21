NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 5 most interesting teams in 2026

During the roughest parts of the offseason, even a Thursday night matchup between two of the worst teams in the league sounds like must-see TV to football fans starved for the game they love.

But the reality is that some teams are just far more compelling than others when the season actually rolls around.

After an exciting offseason with blockbuster moves, major coaching hires, and more, which teams are truly the most interesting in 2026? Of course, every fan base is interested to see their own team, but to be one of the most interesting teams in the league, you've got to have a lot going on: High-profile coach and/or quarterback, star power on the roster, high stakes for the season, and more.

These five teams are undeniably the most interesting for the 2026 season with training camp right around the corner.

NFL Power Rankings: 5 most interesting teams in the league heading into 2026, ranked

5. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have one of the best young head coaches in the NFL, one of the top up-and-coming stars at the quarterback position, and a lot of young playmakers developing.

After a breakout year in 2025, the Bears are going to be one of the most fascinating teams to watch in 2026.

Ben Johnson did such a great job revitalizing the franchise last season, leading them to a division title in a division without a single losing record. The biggest reason for their rapid ascent last season was the improved play of Caleb Williams, who was clutch throughout the course of the season.

Because of Williams's star power, the Bears have suddenly become one of the most interesting teams in the league that will draw eyes every week.

4. Dallas Cowboys

No matter what, the Dallas Cowboys are almost always going to be one of the most interesting teams in the NFL.

They've got a lot of football fans who like to "hate watch" every week as it is, but with a completely new-look defense in 2026, the Cowboys might actually have a little something cooking.

This team has it all: Star power at the quarterback position, an elite receiver duo, an owner who says what's on his mind at all times, and high stakes seemingly every week. The Cowboys also play in a very talented quarterback division, so they're almost always going to be in the types of matchups that draw eyes on a weekly basis anyway.

Especially after this team's efforts to improve the defense in 2026, the Cowboys will be one of the league's top moneymakers yet again.