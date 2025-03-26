The 2025 NFL Draft could be a hugely crucial opportunity for the Indianapolis Colts to lay a path for long-term success. Did they do that in this mock? Going 8-9 in 2024, it became clear that the Colts were close to reaching something substantive, but their inconsistent QB situation has become their undoing in recent years.

The Colts signed Daniel Jones in free agency this cycle to compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting job. Let's put together a mock draft for Indianapolis where we try to prepare them for success in the present and in the future.

Colts 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Preparing for the present and the future

14. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Colts get a huge position of need and one of the best players in the 2025 NFL Draft and grab Tyler Warren at pick 14. I would have to think that this is a best-case scenario for Indy.

45. Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona

Jonah Savaiinaea is going to be a guard at the next level and could be a Day 1 starter for the Colts along the interior, and I am sure in more dire situations, he could kick out and play some tackle if needed. Indy grabs him at pick 45 in this mock draft.

80. Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

Marcus Mbow is going to be a center at the NFL level, so he could come in and perhaps replace Ryan Kelly, their long-time former center who is now on the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts have to improve their offensive line no matter who the quarterback is.

Indy is usually fielding a top OL unit as well, which is a credit to Chris Ballard, their GM.

117. Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

Entering college all the way back in 2018, Tyler Shough has surely hit his ceiling as a potential NFL quarterback, but that might not be a bad thing. He played in 42 college games and had the best year of his career in 2024, throwing for 23 touchdowns against six interceptions.

He is the prototypical NFL quarterback prospect and might already be a better pro quarterback than Anthony Richardson if we are being honest. This could be a sneaky-good pick by the Colts with the 117th overall selection.

151. Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon

Jeffrey Bassa has four years of collegiate experience, which could be huge for his transition into the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts did not have the best defense in 2024, so they brought in a new defensive coordinator in Lou Anarumo, who might be able to right the ship in year one.

189. Elijah Roberts, DT, SMU

Over the last two years for SMU, Elijah Roberts has a combined 24 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks. He's someone who can get into the backfield and might be able to find a rotational role with the Colts in the 2025 NFL Season.

232. Jo'Quavious Marks, RB, USC

The Indianapolis Colts finish up this mock draft by taking RB Jo'Quavious Marks from USC.

Would this draft class help the Colts get some success in the present and in the long-term?