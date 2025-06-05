Colts just got the last reason they needed to trade for Kirk Cousins

The Indianapolis Colts have a really strong roster and a legitimate chance to compete in the AFC South during the 2025 season, but there's one thing holding them back. The quarterback position is often the tipping point for just about any team in the NFL, although there are rare outliers of teams with great QBs who miss the playoffs and teams with bad QBs who find their way in.

The Colts have been well-coached under Shane Steichen, for the most part. They have been competitive despite not having a solidified quarterback situation. But in 2025, if this team is going to have any real success, they are going to have to plan on Anthony Richardson not being part of the equation.

Richardson, whose NFL career has been marred by injuries and errant throwing, is going to miss the remainder of the offseason program with an unknown timetable for his return.

Anthony Richardson paves the way for Colts to trade for Kirk Cousins

The Colts took an educated guess on Anthony Richardson coming out of Florida. Although Richardson had a smaller sample size than ideal with the Gators, he has the types of physical traits you can't teach. The question was, would he be more Josh Allen or JaMarcus Russell?

While the jury is still out on Richardson's career, this latest hiccup with his shoulder is reason enough for the Colts to pull the trigger on a possible trade for veteran Kirk Cousins. Colts fans probably cringe at the thought of another Philip Rivers or Matt Ryan type of solution at quarterback, but this is a roster that needs the stability that Cousins can provide at the position.

They still have a wild card option in Daniel Jones, who has a nice head start on getting used to a new offense, but Jones can't be counted on, either.

Cousins was benched in Atlanta last year after some really rough outings, but he's better and more proven than anything the Colts have. And with Richardson once again dealing with injury issues, this is the perfect time for the Colts to rip off the bandage and start planning for the future at the position.

Getting Cousins from the Falcons now would set the Colts up much better to potentially feature all of the guys they've invested in at the offensive skill positions. They've got something of an embarrassment of riches in the playmaker department, and have every reason to make sure those guys are being maximized.

Richardson has given them the final excuse they need to make that move.