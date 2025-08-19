Colts name Daniel Jones starting QB in a pathetically desperate move

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Daniel Jones would be named the starting QB of the Indianapolis Colts. Is this the right move for the franchise?

Jones was a free agency signing by GM Chris Ballard earlier this offseason, and the idea was for him and Anthony Richardson to compete for the Colts' QB1 job. Well, I would take a guess and say that most Colts' fans did want to see the team go forward with Richardson.

Well, that was not the case, as news broke on Tuesday that the veteran Daniel Jones would be named the starter. This is nothing more than a brutally desperate move for a team that has botched the QB room for years and years.

Daniel Jones is getting yet another chance to start for an NFL team

Daniel Jones is still 28 years old and has 69 total starts in the NFL, all with the New York Giants:

Colts naming Daniel Jones starting QB for Week 1. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/Yt0muOgmDB — NFL (@NFL) August 19, 2025

Jones is 24-44-1 as a starter with 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions. He's got a below-average 84.3 passer rating and has averaged just 208 yards per game across his underwhelming NFL career.

The Giants and Jones did breakout a bit in the 2022 NFL Season. Jones went 9-6-1 as a starter and threw for 15 touchdowns against five interceptions, and I guess the Indianapolis Colts could hope for that?

It's just a messy situation, and the primary person at fault is clearly Chris Ballard. He's failed to put a competent QB situation on the field and is likely entering his last year as their GM unless Jones and the Colts can somehow get their way into the postseason.

Any team that has the Colts on their schedule for the 2025 NFL Season is now surely going to have an easier time going up against the offense, but I guess that would have been true had they picked Anthony Richardson to start...