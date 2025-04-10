Commanders 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Making Jayden Daniels' dreams come true

The Washington Commanders accelerated their rebuild last year, the first year under new head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters. The catalyst for their success was very obviously Jayden Daniels, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and 2nd overall pick in last year's draft.

The former Heisman Trophy winner proved to be up to the task of breaking the quarterback curse for the Commanders, and now the team is going to be focused on going all-in to surround him with proper talent and stay in contention from now going forward.

How can they do that in the 2025 NFL Draft? We're going to take a look at a full Washington Commanders 2025 NFL mock draft where we take the approach of making Daniels's life better and making all of his dreams come true with this particular class.

Washington Commanders land playmaker atop 2025 NFL Mock Draft

1st round: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

When you have a quarterback as dynamic as Jayden Daniels, it's critical to have someone next to him in the backfield he can build chemistry with and feed off of. We've seen how huge it is for Jalen Hurts to have Saquon Barkley, how huge it is for Josh Allen to have James Cook. This is the same type of move for the Commanders.

TreVeyon Henderson is one of the most impressive all-around backs in this year's class. He's not 220 pounds, but he plays fast and physical with soft hands and outstanding three-down capabilities. In three seasons at Ohio State and 666 total touches, Henderson only fumbled the ball one time.

He's an outstanding pass protector and he's a great outlet out of the backfield both on designed routes as well as when the play breaks down. He would be a perfect addition to the San Francisco offense.