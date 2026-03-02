Commanders get younger at key positions in post-combine 2026 NFL Mock Draft

In 2024, with a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels, the Washington Commanders shocked the NFL world and went 12-5 in the regular season, advancing to the NFC Championship Game. It was clear, at least at that point, that the team had the infrastructure for long-term success. However, in 2025, the wheels fell off big-time, and the team's record flipped, as they finished 5-12.

The 2025 campaign really maginified just how average this roster was and is. Not only that, but the team struggled to stay healthy, so not only was the overall talent a concern, but the injuries made it impossible to make much progress. Now, all of a sudden, Washington is looking up in the NFC East, and it would not shock me if they finished third or fourth in 2026 if this offseason isn't where it needs to be.

With limited capital in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Commanders truly have to hit the draft out of the park and also make a ton of positive strides in free agency as well. Let's get into a post-NFL Combine mock draft.

Washington Commanders post-NFL Combine mock draft

7. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Bobby Wagner is a free agent this offseason, and even if the Commanders would have interest in bringing him back, it would be impossible to pass up on Styles, who had himself a day at the NFL Combine, showing off top-tier athleticism and only further reinforcing just how elite of a prospect he is.

A positive and negative of having an average roster is that the Commanders will have a plethora of different paths available to them at pick seven, which even could include trading down, but a negative is that it's going to take more than just one first-round pick to fix this operation, but Styles is a great start.