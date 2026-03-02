Commanders get younger at key positions in post-combine 2026 NFL Mock Draft

71. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

What sticks out with Max Klare is that not only does he have receiving upside, but he's also already a willing blocker and someone who can play from day one. With these types of tight end prospects being a bit uncommon in the NFL Draft, that should bode well for Klare's chances to make it as a top player at his position.

With Zach Ertz set to be a free agent this offseason, Washington can again get younger at a key position and snag Klare at pick 71, which feels like really strong value.

145. Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

Josh Cameron doesn't have a ton of athletic upside, but he has a lot of movement in his short-area routes and could be able to act as an early third down target for Daniels, who did struggle to stay on the field a bit. Washington's wide receiver room simply needs a bit of an overhaul in the offseason.

186. Vincent Anthony Jr, EDGE, Duke

Vincent Anthony Jr is 6-6 and 250 pounds, so the size is there. He had 7.5 sacks in 2025 for Duke and could be a rotational player along the defensive line, another area of the roster where Washington could see a bit of free agent turnover.

197. Cameron Ball, DT, Arkansas

Cameron Ball is another rookie draft pick along the defensive line for Washington. In today's NFL, games are won (and lost) in the trenches, so General Manager Adam Peters has to get both sides of the ball in that area fortified this offseason no matter what.

224. Diego Pounds, OT, Ole Miss

Washington's final pick is Diego Pounds, a 6-6, 335 pound tackle from Ole Miss. The Commanders could get a future swing tackle here with some spot-starting upside by taking a swing on Pounds.