The Chicago Bears could be close to Super Bowl contention, and this 2025 NFL Draft haul might just get them there. I am not sure a lot of people out there want to admit that the Bears could be a very good team in the 2025 NFL Season. Not only were the able to hire the hottest head coaching name in quite some time, but they also totally rebuilt their interior offensive line.

Chicago already had a ton of talent before Ben Johnson and the iOL reinforcements arrived, so the NFL Draft here in a couple of weeks could be what thrusts this team over the edge into contention. Let's see if this 2025 NFL mock draft can help the Bears become Super Bowl contenders.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Bears load up to become Super Bowl contenders

10. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

If Ashton Jeanty is there at pick 10, the Chicago Bears may not be able to pass him up. Sure, they could use another pass rushing boost and perhaps a better left tackle, but Jeanty himself might truly be a generational player, and Chicago's roster is actually good enough right now to warrant this pick.

Ashton Jeanty could be the new Jahmyr Gibbs for Ben Johnson with the Bears for years to come.

39. Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon

Josh Conerly Jr is the Bears 39th overall pick in this mock draft. He could be their long-term left tackle. Right now, Braxton Jones is slated to start for them at LT, but Chicago could absolutely pursue an upgrade in the second round. All of a sudden, the offense seems quite complete on paper.

41. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Now turning to the secondary here at pick 41, the Chicago Bears grab Xavier Watts from Notre Dame. Right now, their starting safety tandem may end up being Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard. Brisker played in just five games in 2024, and Byard is obviously a bit up there in age, so Watts could be a very good long-term play for this team.

Let's see how the rest of their picks shake out in this mock draft.