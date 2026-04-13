2026 NFL Draft: Ravens' ideal first-round pick would cement elite offensive line

The Baltimore Ravens dealt with a ton of injuries during the 2025 NFL Season, but the team nearly managed to come out victorious in the AFC North. The entire division, to be blunt, is a dysfunctional mess, and the main reason why the Ravens just couldn't get things figured out was due to those injuries.

As long as they're just a little bit healthier during the 2026 season, Baltimore should return to the top of the NFL. Jesse Minter was also brought in as the new head coach after a very successful tenure as the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator.

The hiring of Minter was praised across the NFL landscape, and he does bring that 'evil genius' mindset to the table as a young, defensive coach. As we approach the 2026 NFL Draft, Baltimore's first-round choice has become more and more clear.

Vega Ioane makes a ton of sense for the Baltimore Ravens in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft

Vega Ioane is a slam-dunk 'hit' in the NFL at the guard spot. Built like a tank, Ioane is 6-4 and 320 pounds, the perfect side for an NFL guard. He has oven mitts as hands, measuring at 10.5 inches. Unsurprisingly, Ioane is strong against the run and plays with a physical mindset.

He's got solid strength in the upper and lower body and is truly one of the few blue-chip prospects this year. Ioane is a plug-and-play option at the guard spot, and that would be great news for the Ravens. Baltimore did bring former guard John Simpson back into the mix, but left guard Andrew Vorhees just wasn't good last year.

In fact, PFF gave him a poor overall grade of 54.6, which ranked 60th among 81 qualified guards. The one thing that could hurt him on the Ravens is when quarterback Lamar Jackson begins to scramble. Ioane might not have the quickness to keep up in chasing defensive players when Jackson begins to work his magic.

However, that isn't necessarily a 'negative' with his game, it's more the environment he'd be plaiyng in. There is a reason why Ioane has been a top-20 pick for most of this NFL Draft cycle, and in this league, after getting the quarterback situated, the next two most important things are protecting the passer and being able to get after the opponent's quarterback.

As of now, the Ravens offensive line could use some help at the left guard spot and trhe center position, as Tyler Linderbaum departed in free agency. There isn't a first-round center prospect in sight, though, unless the Ravens would envision Spencer Fano from Utah kicking inside to that spot.

From top to bottom, Baltimore's roster is as good as most in the NFL, and there comes a time when teams like this simply have to go out and draft for need. With the type of player Ioane is and what he could immediately bring to this unit, Baltimore's first-round selection could not be more obvious.