Cowboys go heavy on defense in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Dallas Cowboys have to get much more serious on the defensive side of the ball here in the 2026 offseason. Luckily, Dallas has two first-round picks in 2026, but they also did trade Micah Parsons, so it's no shock that the defense took a major step back in 2025.

With as efficient as the offense is, though, Dallas may only need to field an average defense to get back into the postseason. When you look at the roster overall, this team doesn't really have a ton of needs outside of the weaknesses on defense.

Yes, the team has to figure out what to do with players like George Pickens and Javonte Williams, but there are obvious solutions out there. If the Cowboys nail this offseason, we could be talking about them being a favorite in the NFC East in 2026. Let's see if this mock draft puts the team on the right track.

Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Defense Edition

12. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Sonny Styles is the best linebacker in the class and is going to be a top-15 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Cowboys obviously need help at the LB position. Styles can do a bit of everything and could truly be a long-term piece here in the middle of the defense. The LB also has 53 games of collegiate experience, so that surely has to help his transition into the NFL.

20. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Brandon Cisse will only be 21 years old by the time the 2026 NFL Season rolls around. He's a high-ceiling player with insane athleticism and a first-round talent at CB. Dallas has had a ton of talent in the CB room recently, but the group just did not stay healthy consistently, so it's time for a reset on the backend of the defense.

Safety is also a need, but there is typically a rather strong free agent class at that position, and CB is more valuable in today's NFL. So far, so good for Dallas.