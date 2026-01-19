2026 NFL Draft: Updated first-round order following wild Divisional Round

The Divisional Round has wrapped up, so a few more teams now know where they are selecting in the 2026 NFL Draft. The NFL Draft does not appear to have the top-end talent like previous drafts have had, which isn't ideal.

This could prompt more aggression from teams in the offseason in trades and in free agency. With four teams left, that only means the 2026 NFL Draft is that much closer. After the season is over, the free agency period and NFL combine will highlight the first chunk of the offseason.

Let's check out how the first-round draft order looks now that the Divisional Round is over.

Updated first-round NFL Draft order following the Divisional Round

1. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have probably already made their decision here - Fernando Mendoza is likely the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he fills a massive need for Vegas.

2. New York Jets

The New York Jets might opt to take someone like Arvell Reese from Ohio State since Dante Moore is headed back to Oregon.

3. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals may get a bit frisky with this pick, as there really isn't a clear direction for this team to go with the third overall selection.

4. Tennessee Titans

Building around Cam Ward is going to be the main purpose of the decisions that the Tennessee Titans make in the 2026 offseason.

5. New York Giants

John Harbaugh is now the New York Giants head coach, which is a great move. The G-Men could surprise some people, especially with a top-5 pick as well. They could get one of the few blue-chip prospects with this selection.

6. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback, but there isn't a clear QB available with the sixth pick.

7. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders will probably bolster the trenches on the defensive side of the ball, if I had to guess. The entire roster needs an injection of youth, though.

8. New Orleans Saints

All of a sudden, the New Orleans Saints might be primed to breakout in 2026, as Tyler Shough played very well down the stretch in 2025.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs may not have a pick this high ever again in the Patrick Mahomes era. They should use this selection very wisely.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Defense. Defense. Defense.

Defense!

11. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins hired Jeff Hafley as their next head coach, so a defensive prospect here would not be a bad idea.

12. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. I would be shocked if this first player was not on defense.