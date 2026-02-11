Cowboys put on a defensive masterclass in updated NFL Mock Draft predictions

Had the Dallas Cowboys even fielded an average defense, we could be talking about this team having just won one or more playoff games. With Dak Prescott and the offense being elite, all it's going to take in the offseason is some key defensive reinforcements.

Luckily, Dallas has two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and could truly do a ton of damage here. It would not be a shock if many across the NFL landscape would then talk about the Cowboys being an early favorite to win the NFC East in 2026.

With a head coach that appears to be the right man for the job, the best quarterback in the division, and the potential for a much-improved defense, Dallas could be closer than you think. This updated mock draft would kick the defense into high gear.

Dallas Cowboys quit fooling around and address defense in a big-way in NFL mock draft

15. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Sonny Styles is a top-10 talent in the 2026 NFL Draft and might not make it out of the top-10, but he fell to the Cowboys in this mock draft. Dallas has to do something about the linebacker position, as Kenneth Murray was not even a serviceable player at the position in 2025.

Dallas gets a day one starter in the secondary and someone who can create an immediate impact on this unit for years to come.

20. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Cowboys do have a ton of talent at cornerback, but injuries began to pile up, so this unit just never really found its footing. Adding Avieon Terrell into the mix is a wise decision. He has a very high floor in the NFL and is the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell.

He could also potentially play inside in the slot and as an outside cornerback.