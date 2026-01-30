Dallas Cowboys put the NFC on notice in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Dallas Cowboys really aren't all that far away. Sure, the team finished with a losing record in 2025, but they fielded one of the most lethal offenses in the NFL and do have the infrastructure in place on defense to be special. However, the defense does need new additions at all three levels.

But Dallas made a necessary change at the defensive coordinator spot, parting ways with Matt Eberflus and hiring Christian Parker, who comes from the Vic Fangio tree and has a long track record of success as an assistant.

It feels like the Cowboys made the right move here to hire Parker, but the unit itself still needs more talent, and the offense does have a few needs as well. This latest Cowboys mock draft is heavy on the defensive side of the ball and really puts the rest of the NFC on notice. Let's dive into it here.

Dallas Cowboys pour resources into the defense in updated 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

12. Mansoor Delane , CB, LSU

Arguably the best CB in the 2026 NFL Draft class, Mansoor Delane lasting to pick 12 might be a bit unlikely, but he was available in this mock draft, so the Cowboys pounce. Dallas did sport a lot of CB talent in 2025, but the group just could not remain healthy.

Trevon Diggs is now out of the picture, and guys like DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel Jr were either hurt during the year or are hurt now, so it's a unit that desperately needs some help. Delane has decent size for the position at 6-0 and 190 pounds.

He was also all around the ball at Virginia Tech and LSU, intercepting 8 career passes and amassing 27 passes defended in just 44 games. He also added 191 total tackles and 7 tackles for loss, so he's simply someone who is always around the ball and has Pro Bowl and All-Pro upside.