Cowboys put on a defensive masterclass in updated NFL Mock Draft predictions

112. Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

Donovan Wilson is a free agent this offseason, and overall, the Cowboys do need some major help at safety, which is a position teams can absolutely fill in free agency. Not only could the Cowboys do this, but they could also look to the NFL Draft as well for some help.

Wheatley is 6-2 and had 169 total tackles in his final two years in college. He seems to always be around the ball, as he's added four interceptions and five passes defended during this time as well.

150. Zane Durant, DT, Penn State

A bit undersized for a defensive tackle, Zane Durant could develop into some depth for the Cowboys. The defensive line figures to see notable free agency additions, but adding some homegrown talent in the NFL Draft can really be the icing on the cake here.

177. Alex Harkey, OT, Oregon

It's really never a bad idea to address the offensive line. Dallas has typically fielded a strong offensive line over the years. Harkey is 6-6 and nearly 330 pounds, so the Cowboys would get some ideal size for an offensive lineman in the NFL and potentially have him as a backup tackle or guard.

215. Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

Kaleb Elarms-Orr had 130 total tackles and 11 tackles for loss in 2025 for TCU. Being able to fill the stat sheet like that against formidable competition could help his case in the NFL as a competent depth piece at the linebacker position.

225. Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State

Caden Curry had 16.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in 2025 for the Buckeyes, which is some insane production. Dallas could draft Curry for the production alone and hope he develops into a pass-rushing specialist. It's truly never a bad idea to bank on collegiate production translating into the NFL.