Cowboys vs. Eagles, Week 1: 3 bold predictions for the first game of 2025

The Cowboys and Eagles get us started in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season. Let's make three bold predictions for the game.

It's a competitive NFC East matchup to get us started in Week 1 of the 2025 season. Philadelphia is coming off of their second Super Bowl title, and Dallas is coming off of a non-playoff season, so each franchise is definitely in a different spot.

We've made three insanely bold predictions for this game, so let's get into them here.

3 bold predictions for Cowboys vs. Eagles in Week 1

Both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens have at least 100 receiving yards

The Eagles' secondary definitely saw some notable turnover this offseason, and it's not quite as good as it was in the 2024 NFL Season. Furthermore, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are now one of the best WR duos in the NFL. Dak Prescott can be a high-volume passer and will absolutely get the ball to his best weapons. In this game, we'll see both Lamb and Pickens finishing with at least 100 receiving yards.

Jalen Hurts is intercepted two times

The Dallas secondary absolutely has some ballhawks, and the surprising return of Trevon Diggs makes this all the more likely. Jalen Hurts is not a prolific passer and has thrown 20 interceptions over his last 32 regular season games. He's going to put the ball in harm's way in this game, and the Cowboys' secondary will capitalize, notching at least two picks.

Dallas pulls off the win

The hype of the Super Bowl is going to be present in this game, and this is boiling over the edge and will spill into a classic Week 1 upset, which is something that does happen every single year in the NFL. I happen to think that the Cowboys will get the best of the Eagles in a high-scoring affair, and if nothing else, Dallas does have the ability to put up a ton of points. It'll be a 30-27 Dallas win and immediately give the NFL its first wild result of the 2025 season.