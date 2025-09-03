NFL Predictions: Teams that can earn the top seed in each conference in 2025

A handful of teams in either conference could be in play for the top seed when the playoffs roll around. Let's dive into those teams for 2025.

Some teams are just head and shoulders above others, and that is the case as we approach the 2025 NFL Season. Not every team is built well from the top, down, so the true contenders are pretty well known.

As the regular season approaches, we've outlined the teams across the league that have the best chance at earning the top seed in their respective conferences. Let's get into it here.

Which teams can earn the top seed in both conferences in 2025?

Kansas City Chiefs

Earning the top seed in 2024 and again boasting some of the same key faces, the Kansas City Chiefs might be the most likely team to earn a top seed yet again. They are a well-oiled machine and simply always seem to find a way.

Baltimore Ravens

Arguably the most talented roster in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens could earn the top seed in 2025. They dominate in the regular season, to say the least, and have the best QB in the NFL in Lamar Jackson.

Buffalo Bills

With an easier schedule in 2025, the Buffalo Bills could absolutely earn the top seed in the AFC. They have the reigning MVP in Josh Allen and were the second seed in the AFC. You have to figure that getting the top seed would be a huge step in the right direction for this franchise.

Detroit Lions

Earning the top seed in the NFC in 2024, the Detroit Lions could return to the top of the NFC if they are able to rebound from losing Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. This might be the most talented roster in the entire NFL, so lets not pretend Detroit isn't still a juggernaut.

Green Bay Packers

Another 11-win season would not get the Green Bay Packers the top seed in the NFC, but with the addition of Micah Parsons, their roster got that much better, and if Jordan Love takes another step forward in 2025, the top seed is on the table.

Los Angeles Rams

Finishing the 2024 NFL Season winning nine of their final 12 games, the LA Rams have the top-tier coaching and roster talent to avoid a slow start and perhaps win 13 games in 2025. This roster, talent-wise, might be on par with their 2021 Super Bowl season...

The reigning Super Bowl champions, it's hard to imagine that the Philadelphia Eagles don't at least earn another playoff spot. They did lose some key players in the offseason, but with a supremely talented roster and top-tier GM, this team is again well-positioned.