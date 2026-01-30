Dallas Cowboys put the NFC on notice in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

20. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

CJ Allen and Mansoor Delane at picks 12 and 20 would be an absolute haul for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2026 NFL Draft. Dallas gets two blue-chip prospects at two key positions on defense thus far.

Allen played three years in college at Georgia but did manage to appear in 41 games, so he has the youth but also brings experience. In those 41 games, Allen amassed 205 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 interception, and 10 passes defended. He is more of an old-school linebacker but can do a bit of everything.

DeMarvion Overshown figures to be another starter at the position in 2026. He returned from injury in 2025 and managed to play in six games, racking up 28 total tackles. The linebacker position is so key for any NFL defense, as those are the players that relay the play-calls to the rest of the unit.

They play right in the heart of the defense and also need to bring that tone-setting mentality. CJ Allen brings just that for the Dallas Cowboys.

112. Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

Not picking again until the 112th pick, the Cowboys now pivot to the offensive side of the ball and snag Jude Bowry, a tackle from Boston College who played both left and right tackle at the NFL level.

Here is Brandon Thorn in Bleacher Report on what Bowry does well:



- Twitchy, explosive mover who flies out of his stance to beat rushers to the spot while remaining square to the line of scrimmage.



- Firm anchor when his hands land inside and able to immediately clamp inside the frame of rushers.



- Shows the range and fluidity to expand his set points, widen rushers off of his edge and protect the corner on an island.



- Good burst on the move to intersect targets on screens and climbs.

There is a lot to like about Bowry, especially if Dallas can get him all the way outside the top-100.