Denver Broncos finally do right by Bo Nix in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

246. Jamarion Miller, RB, Alabama

The Broncos take another running back and grab Jamarion Miller from Alabama at pick 246 in this mock draft. Broncos head coach Sean Payton does love using a ton of running backs and fielding many competent weapons, so Miller could be another feather in his cap.

With Davis Webb now as the offensive coordinator, the Broncos may also see more of an emphasis on the run game than ever before, as Webb was a quarterback in this league, and if there is anyone who understands the most the importance of a strong run game, it's a quarterback.

The Broncos, yet again, continue to load up on the offensive side of the ball and are finally doing right by Bo Nix.

251. Delby Lemieux, OG, Dartmouth

The second-to-last pick for the Broncos here in this mock draft is Delby Lemieux, a guard from Dartmouth. We've seen offensive lines across the NFL trot out endless different combinations due to injuries or poor play.

The Broncos have to stay ahead of the game here and stack their offensive line room with as many competent bodies as possible. Luckily, the 'normal' starting unit has stayed rather healthy these past few seasons, but that does not mean it remains that way.

255. Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech

The Broncos have to focus in on making life easier for Bo Nix - it's not that Nix isn't good, it's that the offense was simply not talented enough in 2025. Had the Broncos sported a more consistent run game, for example, they may be playing for a Super Bowl.

The team also struggled with drops and just did not have a go-to weapon on offense. There are bits and pieces of this unit being great, as Nix's late-game heroics were excellent, and the offensive line continues to be elite.

However, now is the time for the Broncos' front office to get aggressive, and they did just that in this mock draft.