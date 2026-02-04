NFL Draft 2026: Giants go all-out to win NFC East in 7-Round mock draft

The New York Giants finally seemed to make a good coaching hire a few weeks ago by bringing in John Harbaugh, replacing years of dysfunctional coaching tenures. All of a sudden, the Giants have a foundation in place that would actually make many teams jealous.

Jaxson Dart is not only an encouraging, young quarterback, but the defensive line is loaded, the coaching staff is taking shape, and the team really has nowhere to go but up. Sure, the front office still has to execute bringing in the right players, but with a stabilizing force like Harbaugh in the picture, the odds are in the Giants' favor.

Let's dive into an aggressive, 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft where New York finally makes the right moves to take back the NFC East.

New York Giants get aggressive to take back the NFC East in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

5. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receivers tend to work out quite well in the NFL, and Carnell Tate is someone who could be the next great OSU receiver to enjoy a successful career. Tate is 6-3 and 195 pounds, so he has the size to be a physical mismatch against opposing defensive backs, who are a lot closer to 6-0 tall.

Tate has also hauled in 103 receptions over his past two seasons at Ohio State, so he has the production to back up his likely high NFL Draft billing. With Wan'Dale Robinson set to be a free agent and Malik Nabers working his way back from a knee injury, taking Tate makes a ton of sense.

The Giants have to give quarterback Jaxson Dart another weapon in the passing game, and eventually having a duo of Tate and Nabers would put a ton of strain on opposing defenses for years to come.