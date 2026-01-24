Denver Broncos put the league on notice in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

95. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

The Denver Broncos somehow did not come away with one of the many draftable tight end prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is wild. Denver has to correct this, and they do by taking Eli Stowers, a young TE with upside as a receiver.

108. Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

The Broncos could look to bring in a future starter along the offensive line, as both Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey are slowly getting older, so the OL needs some young talent. The Broncos have not drafted a tackle since taking Bolles back in 2017.

131. Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston

The Broncos double-dip at tight end and take Tanner Koziol from Houston. The more darts you throw at a position, the bigger chances of a bullseye you have.

169. Chase Roberts, WR, BYU

Denver snags some help at wide receiver and take Chase Roberts from BYU. I would expect Denver to also look for free agency upgrades at all three playmaking positions on offense in the offseason.

247. Deven Eastern, DT, Minnesota

Another DL pick for the Denver Broncos, as they take Deven Eastern from Minnesota and get some young, cheap talent here. Of note, John Franklin-Myers is a free agent in 2026.

251. Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC

Safety Brandon Jones is a free agent following the 2026 NFL Season, so it would not hurt for Denver to address that position to perhaps find someone who could take over if the Broncos don't bring Jones back. With Talanoa Hufanga getting much of the attention back there, Jones flies under the radar, but he's been hurt for a bit.

225. Christian Gray, CB, Notre Dame

The Broncos finish off this mock draft haul with Christian Gray from Notre Dame. The CB room could be a room that sees some change in the coming years, so it's wise to think ahead here.