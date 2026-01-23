NFL Conference Championship Round: Final picks and score predictions

There are just three more games left in the 2025 NFL Season, as the AFC and NFC Championship Games are this weekend. Both no. 1 seeds and one no. 2 seed have survived this long, and for as much as we talked about parity this year, the four teams remaining were the four best in the NFL this year.

Both games could come down to the wire, as that's usually how it goes this late in the playoffs, but if the 2025 season has been any indication, we could be in for some unexpected finishes. Both home teams might end up winning this one, but only time will tell.

Let's get into our final picks and score predictions for the AFC and NFC title games.

Final NFL picks and score predictions for the conference championship games

New England Patriots @ Denver Broncos

Sunday, January 25th, 3:00 PM ET

This game just got a lot more interesting. About a half hour after the Denver Broncos beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime, Broncos head coach Sean Payton broke the news that Bo Nix fractured his ankle near the end of the overtime period.

Jarrett Stidham is now the starter, and much of what we have heard this week has been how well Stidham is going to play, and the momentum does seem to be trending that way. While Stidham is not nearly as good as Patriots QB Drake Maye, Stidham might not be asked to do much, and with the Broncos sporting the best pass rush in the NFL, a ton of pressure could be taken off of Stidham's shoulders.

The Patriots have allowed 10 sacks in two playoff games, both at home, and Maye has fumbled six times. Denver has also forced seven turnovers in the past two games. With this also being Maye's first away playoff game, it is a very realistic possibility that the second-year QB, who has been outstanding this year, struggles a bit and puts the ball on the ground.

Denver is also the best team in one-score games in the NFL. While I am fully prepared to be wrong, I think the Broncos once again find a way.

Prediction: Broncos win 20-17

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, January 25th, 6:30 PM ET

Los Angeles and Seattle have split the two regular season matchups this year, with the Rams and Seahawks both taking care of business at home. Seattle ended up doing enough to earn the top seed, and they were also able to mount a double-digit fourth quarter comeback against the Rams a few weeks ago.

When you consider coaching and QB, the advantage goes to Los Angeles, and I really keep coming back to that. Sure, each team has way more players than just the QB, but when we're this late in the playoffs, games typically come down to which QB is able to make more plays.

We saw just how good Matthew Stafford was against the Seahawks in Seattle a few weeks ago, and if there is any QB that can cut through this elite Seahawks secondary, it's the (likely) future MVP in Stafford. I believe the Rams eek this one out and advance to Super Bowl LX.

Prediction: Rams win 30-27