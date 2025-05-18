Describing each NFL team with 1 word ahead of the 2025 season

AFC East

Buffalo Bills - Juggernaut

A juggernaut and the best team in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills have been to two AFC Championship Games in the Josh Allen era but have been missing that coveted Super Bowl run. Could they make it happen in 2025?

New England Patriots - Sleeper

One of my favorite teams for 2025, the New England Patriots hired a legitimate head coach in Mike Vrabel and also added a ton of talent in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft. If you are looking for a fun breakout team for this coming season, it is absolutely the Patriots.

Drake Maye is going to skyrocket in 2025.

New York Jets - Unknown

The New York Jets ripped it down to the studs a bit in the front office and with their coaching staff, so there is simply a lot of unknown with this team at the moment, and with Justin Fields as their starting QB, things get even cloudier. This could be a nine-win team if all goes well, but also a three-win team if things take a while to come together.

Miami Dolphins - Frail

A frail team that plays poorly when the weather gets cold, the Miami Dolphins could win 12 games a year if they got to play each game at home, but that simply isn't possible.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs - Vulnerable

Winning all of their one-score games in 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs had way too many slim margins to not at least be a little bit vulnerable heading into 2025.

Denver Broncos - Aggressive

The Denver Broncos were aggressive in adding talent this offseason and have an aggressive-minded head coach in Sean Payton. This is another team to watch out for in 2025.

Los Angeles Chargers - Old-school

The Los Angeles Chargers now have Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton, and may still have JK Dobbins in the backfield for 2025. If you couple this with a strong defense, you see why I gave them an old-school label.

Las Vegas Raiders - New-look

New-look to say the least, right? The Las Vegas Raiders have a new GM, head coach, QB, and centerpiece on offense. It's not clear yet if all of these additions will be enough, but at least they are trying.