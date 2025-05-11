NFL Power Rankings: Ranking year two quarterbacks for the 2025 season

The QB class from the 2024 NFL Draft might go down as one of the best ever. Let's power rank the class heading into the 2025 NFL Season. The QB class was flat-out amazing in their first years in the league, and I bet many teams who needed a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft wished they would have capitalized on that in 2024.

Well, year two for quarterbacks is perhaps one of the more important years of their entire career - we have seen many top QBs make massive leaps in year two, but we've seen others falter and regress. Many year two QBs heading into the 2025 season do have what they need to make a massive leap.

Let's power rank the year two QB class right here.

NFL Power Rankings: Which year two QBs are the best head into 2025?

Unranked: JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

We have not seen JJ McCarthy take a snap in a regular season game, so it really isn't fair to rank him at a certain place. McCarthy has a ton of talent around him on the Minnesota Vikings, so that does bode well for future success.

6. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are a mess, so it's not like Spencer Rattler really had all that much of a fair shot to prove he could be the guy, With Tyler Shough now in the picture, it could be hard for Rattler to see game action in 2025.

5. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Playing moderately well in limited action for the Atlanta Falcons during his rookie season, Michael Penix Jr is going to be given every chance to prove that he can be the guy for the Falcons, as their signing of Kirk Cousins ended up going the total opposite of how they thought it would go.

4. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams threw just six interceptions during his rookie season, which is outstanding. He comes in at no. 4 in our power rankings, as he did struggle with the sacks and playing on time, so there is a lot to improve on for year two under first-year head coach, Ben Johnson.

3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Coming in at third in our power rankings, Drake Maye of the New England Patriots really played a lot better than the stats say. With how much talent the Patriots added this offseason, I am personally predicting a huge jump for Maye. With Josh McDaniels back as the offensive coordinator, the sky is truly the limit for Maye in year two.

2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Let's quit overthinking Bo Nix: he had 35 total touchdowns in 2024, the most of any rookie of the class. He also helped lead the Denver Broncos to a strong 10-7 record and their first postseason berth since 2015. He's among the better QBs in the NFL right now and also has the luxury of playing in Sean Payton's offense.

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

There isn't a question here - Jayden Daniels is not only the best year two QB heading into the 2025 NFL Season, but he may also be a top-5 QB in the NFL at this point. I would probably take him over every other starting QB in the NFC. He helped lead the Washington Commanders to 14 total wins in the 2024 NFL Season and had them on the doorstep of Super Bowl LIX.

Daniels' rookie season was the best we've ever seen, and I can't imagine he doesn't make a huge leap in year two.