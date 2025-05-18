Describing each NFL team with 1 word ahead of the 2025 season

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys - Confusing

The Dallas Cowboys are confusing. Mike McCarthy walked out the door, and now Brian Schottenheimer is a head coach, but this is a clear downgrade. The team was also kind of aggressive in free agency but didn't really do anything notable. It's just hard to get a pulse on this team.

Philadelphia Eagles - Champs

The defending Super Bowl champions; the Philadelphia Eagles did lose a lot of talent this offseason and also lost their offensive coordinator to a head coaching job. Nonetheless, they are the champs.

New York Giants - Brutal

The New York Giants are a bad team and also have the hardest schedule in the NFL for 2025. It's just not a great time to be a Giants fan. Some may already be wondering when they will get to see Jaxson Dart, one of their first-round picks.

Washington Commanders - Contenders

The Washington Commanders have what it takes to become contenders in the 2025 NFL Season. They won 14 total games in 2024.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers - Transitioning

The San Francisco 49ers are clearly in a transition period and might not be ultra-competitive in 2025. However, if they begin to hit on draft picks and just bring in the right, new talent, this team could be back atop the NFL.

Arizona Cardinals - Encouraging

The Arizona Cardinals were 6-4 at one point in the 2024 NFL Season. When you looked at where this team needed to improve, it was their defensive line, and all they did was sign Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson, and draft Walter Nolen.

Watch out for this team in 2025.

Los Angeles Rams - Stable

The stable Los Angeles Rams are well-built and are again set to be a contender, and they have always seemed to be a competitive team in the Sean McVay era.

Seattle Seahawks - Resetting

It is abundantly clear that the Seattle Seahawks are resetting a bit, as many of their former foundational players are simply not there anymore.