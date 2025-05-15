NFL Schedule Release: Cowboys pathetically given a ton of primetime games

Yet again, the Dallas Cowboys are given a ton of primetime games for the 2025 NFL Season, but why does the NFL keep doing this? It's another year with the Cowboys being shoved in our faces for whatever reason.

In 2024, Dallas went 7-10 and moved on from head coach Mike McCarthy. Brian Schottenheimer, a long-time NFL assistant coach, is now the coach tasked with leading Dallas back to the postseason. Of note, the Cowboys get Dak Prescott back from injury, and they also traded for George Pickens and took Tyler Booker in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Despite some of the talent they added, they are again being given a ton of primetime action.

Why does the NFL keep doing this?

The Dallas Cowboys have the second-most primetime games in the 2025 NFL Season, with six:

That is more 30 other teams, as the Kansas City Chiefs have the most with seven, and I would even argue that many NFL fans are getting tired of the Chiefs and that their brand of offensive football is quite boring.

Well, here we are - and here is the entire Cowboys schedule for 2025 as well:

Week 1: Sept. 4 at Philadelphia Eagles (NBC)

Week 2: Sept. 14 vs. New York Giants

Week 3: Sept. 21 at Chicago Bears

Week 4: Sept. 28 vs. Green Bay Packers (NBC)

Week 5: Oct. 5 at New York Jets

Week 6: Oct. 12 at Carolina Panthers

Week 7: Oct. 19 vs. Washington Commanders

Week 8: Oct. 26 at Denver Broncos

Week 9: Nov. 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals (MNF)

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: Nov. 17 at Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)

Week 12: Nov. 23 vs. Eagles

Week 13: Nov. 27 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14: Dec. 4 at Detroit Lions (Prime Video)

Week 15: Dec. 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings (NBC)

Week 16: Dec. 21 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 17: Dec. 25 at Commanders (Netflix)

Week 18: Jan. 3/4 at Giants*

I would have to imagine that certain Cowboys players who have been on the team for a while are truly getting tired of all the primetime action, but they could also enjoy it - you never know. Yet again, for whatever reason, the NFL is throwing the Cowboys in primetime, even when they really don't deserve it.