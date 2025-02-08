Dicey NFL Honors voting snubs Lamar Jackson in well-deserved MVP race

On Feb 6, the NFL Honors Award Ceremony celebrated the league’s standout players and performances from the 2024 season. Among the most anticipated announcements was the crowning of the NFL MVP, a prestigious award that ultimately went to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

While Allen had an impressive season, many believe the trophy should have gone to Lamar Jackson, who delivered one of the best seasons of his career but was overlooked for the honor.

Josh Allen’s MVP win marked a career milestone, as it was the first time the former first-round pick received the coveted award. He led the Buffalo Bills to the second seed in the AFC with a stellar campaign. Allen posted 40 total touchdowns, a combination of passing and rushing while maintaining a low interception rate of just six.

His remarkable statistics and leadership played a pivotal role in Buffalo’s success, earning him the MVP nod. While there’s no question Allen had a great season, the decision has sparked debate, as many feel Lamar Jackson was the more deserving candidate.

Lamar Jackson outperfromed Josh Allen during the 2024 NFL Campaign

Jackson had arguably the best season of his career in 2024, which saw him elevate the Baltimore Ravens to new heights. His statistics were impressive across the board, including a higher completion rate (66.7), more passing touchdowns (41), and more passing yards than Allen (4172).

He also had the upper hand in their head-to-head matchup, outshining Allen in the Ravens’ victory over the Bills. Despite these achievements, Jackson was excluded from the MVP conversation, leaving fans and analysts questioning the selection process.

What stood out most about Jackson’s performance this season was his consistency and undeniable impact on the Ravens’ success. He was the centerpiece, orchestrating the attack with his arms and legs. His leadership and versatility were crucial to Baltimore’s playoff push, and it’s hard to ignore that Jackson outperformed many of his peers in several key categories.

While Josh Allen had an exceptional season, many feel Lamar Jackson’s omission from the MVP race represents a missed opportunity to recognize a truly outstanding player. With Jackson still in the prime of his career, this snub may only fuel his determination to prove he’s one of the league’s most dominant quarterbacks.

For now, Jackson will have to settle for being one of the league’s most overlooked MVP candidates, despite his incredible contributions to Baltimore’s success.