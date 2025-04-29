2025 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the projected starting quarterbacks

There are some teams with questionable QB situations, but let's try to power rank all 32 starting passers in the NFL. Without a high end QB, no NFL team is going to win much, and there are teams who need to be more aggressive in finding a high-end QB.

At this point, there isn't a viable path for any team with a weak QB to bring forth a significant upgrade unless something major happens.

As of now, all of the offseason camps, practices, and other activities will go on until we reach the preseason and the start of the 2025 NFL Season in September. Let's power rank all 32 projected starting QBs for the coming season.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting QBs

Unranked: Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans; Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns; JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

It really doesn't make any sense to rank a quarterback who has not taken a snap in an NFL game, so we are going to leave Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, and JJ McCarthy as unranked for now. I do see a viable path for Sanders to win the starting job for the Browns, and honestly, the media and Browns fans may end up being very pro-Shedeur as the Browns offseason rolls on, so the coaching staff may actually feel a bit pressure to make the move.

29. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Maybe one of the worst starting QBs in the history of the NFL, Anthony Richardson seriously has to have a magical offseason to even become a competent passer. The Colts might be in trouble.

28. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr got some action late in the 2024 NFL Season due to Kirk Cousins being benched for poor play. We'll see if the young QB can find his footing, as he has been handed the keys to the franchise.

27. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Playing well after his benching in 2024, Bryce Young still has a lot to prove and isn't a franchise quarterback as of now, but that could change a few weeks into the 2025 NFL Season.

26. Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers

Right now, Mason Rudolph might be in line to be the starting QB for none other than the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. I wonder if the team is still holding out hope that they can somehow sign Aaron Rodgers?

25. Justin Fields, New York Jets

Justin Fields is on his third team in as many seasons for a reason - he's not a franchise QB and is a high-end, fun backup at best. New York is not going to win many games with Fields under cen