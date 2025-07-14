Dolphins 2025 season could force them to make humongous move at quarterback

Much of the success for the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 NFL Season could depend on their QB, Tua Tagovailoa.

Many of the concerns with Tagovailoa coming into the NFL are still present today - he's got an injury history and isn't really someone you can trust when it gets late into the season and when the weather gets cold. That's just been what has happened thus far.

Tagovailoa is an efficient QB when he's on the field and does have a career-winning record. He's also never finished a season with a losing record, which is impressive, but when you think of the top passers in the league, Tua Tagovailoa is far down on that list.

If the Miami Dolphins end up struggling yet again in 2025, could they be forced to make a massive QB move?

Could the Dolphins consider trading Tua Tagovailoa?

It seems like GM Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel are both on the hot seat, and that could be putting it lightly. Well, if the Dolphins win, let's say, seven games, what happens next? It doesn't seem likely that either Grier or McDaniel keep their jobs, and would a new regime even want to go forward with Tagovailoa?

Contractually, the Dolphins can easily trade their quarterback, and with many teams across the league just needing some semblance of efficient QB play. Don't you think the Pittsburgh Steelers would trade for Tua Tagovailoa? What about the New Orleans Saints? Heck, even the New York Giants could make the move.

Many, many teams across the NFL are flat-out poorly run and dysfunctional. We've also seen quarterbacks bounce from team to team getting chance after chance. Russell Wilson is still on pace to be a starting quarterback in the 2025 NFL Season, which is insane.

When you think about it, the Miami Dolphins might be forced to make a huge QB move if things don't go well in the 2025 NFL Season. Tua Tagovailoa could be on the move?